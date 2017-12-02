Americans were rightfully outraged when they learned thatThey were even more outraged when they saw the numbers. The secret payouts for harassment claims, of which there have been more than 200, amounted toThere's no telling so far how much of that money went to silence sexual assault accusers.Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is seeking to release the names of lawmakers who used this "hush fund." She's a co-sponsor of the Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act, which would"Like most of my colleagues, I was completely disgusted to find out about this," Blackburn said. When claims are presented, she explained, the names are anonymous. Let's bring the sunshine in," Blackburn offered. "Let's bring some transparency and accountability. These have been personal bailouts," she added. "Let's end this.""Enough is enough," Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, one of the bill's sponsors, said. "For far too long sexual predators have roamed freely through the halls of Congress -- the people's house -- while survivors of sexual harassment and assault have essentially been isolated, bullied and shamed into silence."In addition to unmasking the lawmakers who used the hush fund,says Blackburn.Lawmakers are introducing other pieces of legislation intended to combat a culture of sexual abuse on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, Congress passed a bill requiring members to participate in anti-harassment training.