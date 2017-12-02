PBS's Frontline series offers what it calls the "inside story of how Vladimir Putin came to see the United States as an enemy - and why he decided to target an American election." We are publishing it here because it has to be seen to be believed.The sinister music and Burnsian black and white photography, the gravel-voiced narrator, all trying to give gravitas to a script that is so divorced from any kind of maturity, sanity or veridical reality it will make you dizzy.In its quick overview of Putin's rise to powerNo effort is made to define what is meant by "democracy" at all. Nothing that sophisticated is even attempted. Yeltsin, the hood and destroyer, is described as "pro-democracy" becauseand its economic piracy. Putin is "anti-democratic", because he didn't. It's that unsophisticated. And that absurd.Tune in and see all the usual suspects from John Brennan to Masha Gessen tell unvarnished, awkward and easily disprovable lies with studied earnest. Marvel at the hubris and naivety required to make a two-hour documentary based on a collection of premises that can be disproved by a simple Google search. The most remarkable thing about this - and so much recent western propaganda - is how clumsy and foolish it is.This is what passes for high class journalism now in the fluoridated, fantasy-bewildered collective psyche of the Exceptional Nation.Watch it and laugh until you cry.Part two: