© Axel Schmidt / Reuters



"finally lift"

The US should not seek further confrontation with Russia, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said. He added that his country is, on the contrary, interested in developing cooperation with Moscow.... in the US [about the policy toward Russia and particularly about the anti-Russian sanctions]the minister said, talking to RT during the 10th Russian-German Resource Forum in St. Petersburg. He went on to say that Germany has fundamentally different interests in relations with Russia and is focused on developing a dialogue with Moscow.particularly those that concern... Crimea and the situation in the Eastern Ukraine,[Russia and Germany]Gabriel told journalists. He also said thatadding that there are already "numerous forms of dialogue"He went on to say that Germany wants to see a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine that would allow the political transition process envisaged by the Minsk Agreements to properly function.Achieving peace in Ukraine would allow tothe anti-Russian sanctions, Gabriel said, addingwhich the German government pursues in its policy. He also saidA study by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), published in October, showed that the economic sanctions the EU imposed against Russia had cost the bloc's members billions of euros. A month earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy said thatThis summer, both chambers of the US Congress voted with veto-proof majorities to approve the bill which seeks to punish Russia over a raft of American-perceived "transgressions," including its support for the Syrian government, alleged support for the rebels in Ukraine, as well as Crimea's accession into Russia and Moscow's purported meddling in last year's US election.In August, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU could come up with an "adequate" response just "within days" if the US sanctions hurt the interests of European companies working with Russia. Earlier, Berlin and Vienna criticized the sanctions, calling them an instrument of pursuing American economic interests at the expense of Europe.Around the same time, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries urged the European Commission to "look into countermeasures" to the US's anti-Russian sanctions affecting European companies.The sanctions were introduced in 2014 over Russia's alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The EU restrictions targeted Russia's financial, energy and defense sectors, along with some government officials, businessmen and public figures.Moscow responded by imposing an embargo on agricultural produce and food and raw materials on countries that joined the anti-Russian sanctions. Since then the sides have repeatedly broadened and extended the restrictive measures.