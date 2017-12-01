DEVASTATING LOSS: Ryan Ferguson and Lynn Brierley mourn the loss of three horses
© Brittany Denton
DEVASTATING LOSS: Ryan Ferguson and Lynn Brierley mourn the loss of three horses, killed instantly when they were struck by lightning during Wednesday night’s thunderstorm. They are pictured with surviving two-month-old foal Kelly and Clydesdale horse Sylvie.
"It was the most horrific thing I've ever witnessed - a big ball of white light hit and all three of them were dead before they hit the ground."

Lynne Brierley fought back tears as she relived the devastating loss of her three beloved horses, killed instantly when they were struck by lightning on Wednesday night.

"I was only four feet away - it sounded like someone had fired a gun right next to my ear."