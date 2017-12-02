President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton taunted the Deep State Tuesday when he announced 'the cover-up begins to end' as new Clinton-Lynch tarmac docs are set to be released Thursday.
As previously reported, Judicial Watch forced the FBI to admit it has 30 new documents related to the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting in mid-October.
This is after the FBI originally told Judicial Watch they couldn't locate any records related to the tarmac meeting.
Fitton blasted the FBI!
"The FBI is out of control. It is stunning that the FBI 'found' these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit. Judicial Watch will continue to press for answers about the FBI's document games in court. In the meantime, the FBI should stop the stonewall and release these new records immediately."Previous tarmac meeting documents released were redacted by the DOJ - not Obama's DOJ, Trump's DOJ under Jeff Sessions!
"The talking points are completely blacked out - you heard that right. They're blacked out. Again, they weren't blacked out by Attorney General Lynch, they weren't blacked out by James Comey, they weren't blacked out by Barack Obama. They were blacked out by the Justice Department run by Attorney General Sessions, an appointee of President Trump. Isn't that outrageous?"Now this...
President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton taunted the Deep State on Tuesday when he tweeted, "FBI Hid Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Meeting Records. But the cover-up begins to end - thanks to @JudicialWatch - the day after tomorrow. @RealDonaldTrump needs to clean house at FBI/DOJ."
Fitton's optimism leads us to believe perhaps these new documents aren't heavily redacted like the last batch.
If Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton were only talking about golf and grandchildren as they previously claimed to the public, then why are the talking points redacted? Why have they been fighting the release of these documents?
Thankfully a local reporter in Phoenix caught Lynch and Clinton meeting on the tarmac otherwise the public would have been in the dark.
Comment: Big surprise: the FBI is stalling on release of the documents: