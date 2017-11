© Roman Globa / Shutterstock.com

After a fire alarm went off in a garage with fifty cars in Uppsala, the fire brigade was nowhere to be seen. According to a witness, people in the suburb of Gottsunda had to wait (for almost) an hour before the emergency services arrived.At 9:34 pm the emergency services arrived much too late at the place. Lisa Sannervik, a police spokeswoman, said "the delay was because of safety measures".ek."Of course, it is regrettable for residents in the area. But we need to put security for our staff in first place" said Lisa Sannervik.