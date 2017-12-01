swat team
© Roman Globa / Shutterstock.com
After a fire alarm went off in a garage with fifty cars in Uppsala, the fire brigade was nowhere to be seen.

According to a witness, people in the suburb of Gottsunda had to wait (for almost) an hour before the emergency services arrived.

At 9:34 pm the emergency services arrived much too late at the place. Lisa Sannervik, a police spokeswoman, said "the delay was because of safety measures".

Earlier there were attacks on responding teams and helmet and weapon reinforcements were needed to safely escort the fire brigade in the suburb.

That probably had to do with the police and housing companies conducting searches in the area in a fight against organised crime. It could not be ruled out that the garage fire in Gottsunda was retaliation for the work that was performed earlier that week.

"Of course, it is regrettable for residents in the area. But we need to put security for our staff in first place" said Lisa Sannervik.