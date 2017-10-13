The illegality of the independence referendum does matter



Violence in Catalonia was caused by the staging of an illegal referendum

The Spanish authorities almost certainly had no alternative but to react as they did

There are no grounds to say that the Spanish courts behaved in a biased way in striking down sections of an autonomy agreement reached between a previous Spanish government and Catalonia

The Catalan authorities did not need to act illegally to secure independence or greater autonomy for Catalonia

Negotiations may not offer a solution

This is not a major crisis in Spain and for the European Union

Russia does not support Catalan independence

Summary