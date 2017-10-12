Imran Awan was arrested as he attempted to flee the U.S. after wiring approximately $300,000 to Pakistan. Fox News is the only cable network covering this huge scandal. When Imran Awan was arrested he was carrying $12,000 in cash on him. His wife was carrying $12,000 of cash when she fled the country too.
Imran and his Muslim brothers, Abid and Jamal accessed unauthorized computers while acting as IT specialists. The three brothers were making $161,000, $165,000, and $160,000 and one of the brothers has a criminal background. Imran's wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid $168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016.
Investigative journalist for the Daily Caller, Luke Rosiak testified Tuesday to four House Republicans who held an impromptu Caucus meeting on the Awan IT scandal on Capitol Hill along with president of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton, Sara Carter of Circa News reported.
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert was in absolute shock as Luke Rosiak revealed that Imran Awan spent several months each year in Pakistan and was STILL accessing the House server remotely.
"I've seen records indicating that he (Imran Awan) spent 3 to even more months per year in Pakistan. I've also seen emails that indicated that he was doing his job remotely in Pakistan," Rosiak said.
"So he had access in doing the job in providing security for House members from Pakistan?? Seriously?!" Gohmert asked.
Gohmert was in absolute shock as he continued to wrap his head around the fact that a person was able to access a government server from Pakistan, calling the news "staggering".
Video:
A House official told Circa News that Imran Awan may have sold the info he uploaded to Dropbox. Everyone is talking about Russia but Awan could have been the one to have sold the DNC emails. The DNC refuses to hand over their servers to be investigated. If they really were the victim of a 'hack' like they claim, they wouldn't be protecting their servers from authorities.
The Gateway Pundit reported in July that Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer revealed to Laura Ingraham that the Pakistani IT staffers were sending sensitive information to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Judge Nap also discussed Imran Awan selling information to foreign agents in a July Fox News appearance.
Judge Napolitano: He was arrested for some financial crime. That's the tip of the iceberg. The real crime against him was that he had contact, he had access to emails of every member of Congress and he sold what he found in there. What did he sell and to whom did he sell it. That's what the FBI wants to know. This may be a very, very serious national security investigation.
Comment: For his part, Tom Fitton told the meeting the following: