The alert level of the volcano was raised yesterday from from Level I (Normal) to Level II (Alert), the Indonesian volcano monitoring agency PVMBG reported.During the last week of September, a steam plume of varying intensity has been observed rising up to 500 m from the crater, and volcanic earthquakes detected under the volcano have increased from averages of a few per day to several tens per day.An exclusion zone of 2 km radius around the crater is recommended.