Recent seismic activity at Lewotolo volcano
The alert level of the volcano was raised yesterday from from Level I (Normal) to Level II (Alert), the Indonesian volcano monitoring agency PVMBG reported.

Over the past weeks, degassing and seismic activity have increased significantly, suggesting a greater likelihood of a new eruption, most likely in the form of sudden explosions from the summit crater.

During the last week of September, a steam plume of varying intensity has been observed rising up to 500 m from the crater, and volcanic earthquakes detected under the volcano have increased from averages of a few per day to several tens per day.

An exclusion zone of 2 km radius around the crater is recommended.