© Damir Sagolj / Reuters
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attends an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appointed his sister, Kim Yo-jong, to the Politburo, one of the highest decision-making bodies. Global media speculation has been rife, as she is a "dark horse" and little is known about her.

Kim Jong-un announced a cabinet reshuffling during a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday. In a decision that attracted media attention around the globe, Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong was appointed as alternate member of the Politburo.

She reportedly replaced Kim's aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, who was once an influential figure under the current leader's father, Kim Jong-il.

Alternate members can speak and take part in debates of the Politburo, which makes political and policy decisions between gatherings of the Central Committee. Only full members, however, can vote.

© KCNA / AFP
Other close aides and advisers of Kim Jong-un were promoted, including member of the National Defense Commission Ri Pyong-chol, and Jang Chang-ha, the party's Machine Building Industry Department deputy director. Both men are reportedly behind Pyongyang's missile program.

What we know about Kim Yo-jong

Kim Yo-jong is the youngest of the three children from Kim Jong-il's relationship with Ko Yong-hui, and is 30 years old, according to North Korea Leadership Watch. Other media reports say that the woman is 28.

She has been a deputy director of the party's Propaganda and Agitation Department since May, 2016, and was earlier involved in behind-the-scenes work for her father and brother.

The last time Kim Yo-jong attracted the world's attention was in January, when she, along with several other North Korean officials, was blacklisted by the US Treasury Department for "serious" rights abuses.