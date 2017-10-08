is live in:
Society's Child
Wichita, KS: Patient accused of stabbing psychiatrist more than 160 times at clinic
CBS - Philly
Sun, 08 Oct 2017 11:34 UTC
Umar Dutt, 21, is jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree murder in Dr. Achutha Reddy's Sept. 13 killing at his Holistic Psychiatry Services clinic.
A clinic employee reported hearing Reddy calling for help and then seeing Dutt stabbing the psychiatrist, according to the affidavit written by a Wichita police detective. The employee was able to briefly separate the two. Reddy then ran out the back of the clinic with Dutt following him, according to the affidavit, which was released Thursday.
Reddy also suffered "blunt force trauma" and may have been run over by a vehicle, the affidavit states. The doctor who conducted the autopsy on Reddy also identified "approximately 165 sharp force trauma injuries." Investigators haven't released a possible motive in the attack.
A short time after the stabbing, a country club security guard spotted a blood-covered man sitting in a car registered to Dutt's father and called 911. Dutt was taken to a hospital, where medical staff determined he wasn't physically injured.
Authorities spotted a baseball bat in the back seat of the car and blood on the tire tread, the affidavit says.
Defense attorney Kurt Kerns told The Wichita Eagle that "more evidence will be coming to light" and "everybody is entitled to be presumed innocent."
An attorney for Dutt's family previously released a statement offering their condolences to the doctor's family. Raj and Azra Dutt said their family would continue to suffer "the terrible toll and consequences of mental illness."
Reader Comments
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
Recent Comments
amazing isn't it they didn't even give the dead people citations for a messy yard
The below 2 videos shows why American cops can be paranoid... you switch off, things can go south at any moment without pre-warning [Link] [Link]...
I saw a video of how to handle such a situation... In the linked video, the man shoots an attacker... calls the cops, tells them exactly where he...
No surprise really, it's how the CIA, et al. do 'business' . . .
Walt Thornhill of the Electrical Universe proposes that the sub atomic field of the electron must contain many times more energy than the electron...
Comment: Another Millennial snowflake lost control over himself?