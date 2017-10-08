© Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images



State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, known for his staunch pro-Christian stance, has prepared a bill banning sex change operations, claiming that"At present. All physiological deviations or illnesses can be removed or cured at an early age once they are diagnosed by doctors," reads an explanatory note attached to the bill, as quoted by RIA Novosti.Milonov maintains that the current situation needs to be corrected, and for this he proposes passing a law that wouldsex change operations in Russia, as well as "any other actions that are aimed at changing a person's sex through surgery." This could even apply to the work of middlemen who find Russian clients for foreign sex change clinics.The MP emphasized in his explanation that the bill is based on the opinions of the medical community. "Making such operations contradicts the very essence of the medical profession -," he wrote.MP Vitaly Milonov is best known as the main sponsor of the Russian law that bans the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors, dubbed the "gay propaganda ban" by the media. However,Milonov's trademark is still the relentless anti-gay campaign. He has called for all Apple products in Russia to be banned because the company is headed by openly gay CEO Tim Cook.In September, Milonov announced a bill introducing fines for, and out-of-court blocking of, websites that knowingly distribute fake news, claiming that such media outlets are tools for informational and psychological influence used for destabilizing the country and threatening the information security of Russia.