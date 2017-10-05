© Jack Varin/Real World New Hampshire



Investigators and fire officials in New Hampshire are looking into the possibility that a meteor may have started a brush fire that has currently burned through about 25 acres in the White Mountains.Crews were working to contain the fire in the Lost River Gorge area Wednesday, and said that it was still spreading. A driver first called it in around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.. "We can't confirm it or deny it, we just took his word. We don't know if that is the cause."Mackay said it had been about 12 or 15 years since the last mountain forest fire in the area, and fighting fires of this type were very difficult."The terrain is unbelievable, and we're in a lot of pine and spruce that ignites quickly, and goes all the way up the tree," he said. "It's just tough going with the rocky material and rockslides, trees coming down. The elevation is just hard on the guys."He said two helicopters had joined in the fight, as well as a National Guard aircraft that was capable of dumping 600 gallons of water.The fires closed nearby Lost River Gorge on Tuesday, but they were open again Wednesday morning."It's close to Lost River Gorge, but we have lines stretched out and pumps just in case it wants to come this way, but right now it's no big threat to that building," Mackay said.The nature preserve posted on their Facebook page to thank local firefighters.Chief Mackay said he's not even sure they could actually determine if a meteor was the cause."I don't know if I would know the difference or not, I don't know what a meteor looks like, I've never seen one," he said. "Maybe if we found a point of impact we could, but right now we cannot say that it was a meteor."Possible meteor strike aside, the chief expects the fire to be contained by Thursday.