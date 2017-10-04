© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Vladimir Putin has called on the global community to abandon the double standard policy in the fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the global community to abandon the double standard policy in the fight against terrorism.

"We support an integrated approach to countering terrorism, the spread of its ideology and funding illegal armed groups, as well as rejection of the double standard policy in the fight against the major modern threat," says the presidential welcome address to the participants of the 16th meeting of foreign intelligence, security and law enforcement chiefs that the FSB opened in Kranosdar.

Putin noted that the growing number of terror attacks across the globe shows the need of joint efforts against international terrorism.

Putin stressed that, in light of this, foreign terrorists who passed ideological brainwashing and sabotage training in armed conflict areas and are coming back to their countries where they continue conducting terror activities constitute a serious danger.

"This source of recruitment for international terrorism should be duly detected and neutralized," the Russian president said.

One hundred sixteen delegations from 74 states and four international organizations - UN, EU, SCO and CIS - are taking part in the Krasnodar meeting.