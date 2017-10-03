Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Five-legged lamb born near York, UK
Alex Matthews
Daily Mail
Mon, 02 Oct 2017 17:31 UTC
Fiver caused quite a stir when she was born on Andrew Bell's farm near York.
But shortly after she took her first wobbly steps - the lamb appeared destined for the knife.
Thankfully for Fiver it was the vet's scalpel rather than the butcher's blade.
Mr Bell's vet daughter, Katy, helped deliver Fiver and said neither she or her father had ever seen a lamb like her before.
She said: 'We think the most likely reasons for being born with an extra limb could be that she was trying to form into a conjoined twin in the womb and didn't get very far.'
Ms Bell brought the family's miracle lamb to colleague Julian Norton, the star of Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet.
Mr Norton amputated Fiver's extra leg as it was making it hard for her to feed.
Told the Sun: 'We didn't want her under unaesthetic for too long and so got the operation done within 20 minutes, it was a little touch and go but Fiver came through it and it was a success.
'Within a few hours she was back with her mum in the fields having fun like nothing had happened, we feel very privileged to have experienced such a rare occurrence.'
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and this was certainly the case when Wendy Youll spotted Fiver.
The animal lover could not bear the idea of the lamb being farmed out and offered up her home.
She said: 'I immediately wanted to give her a forever home, she is such an amazing creature and I didn't want her ending up on someone's dinner plate.'
Catatonic Ali
Quote of the Day
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it.
- Upton Sinclair
Recent Comments
Should be entitled "New Magic" I realize it's popular to blather on about "quantum science" as if it were a real science but in reality this isn't...
A child can see the military in this event, A child can also recall all the other times they have pounced on homes and the like to find big stacks...
Damned Russians Again I Bet..... :)
They burn witches don't they?