Approximate snow totals:

Another day, another early season snowstorm for the Rockies!Arapahoe Basin and Loveland, who are in a race to be the first resorts to open for the season,. This was a great addition to their already impressive bases and snowmaking efforts.This storm also caused one of the first snow-related road closures on I-70, as the slick, wet roads may have caught some people by surprise and caused numerous crashes, according to CDOT's Twitter.This fall storm surely has wet our whistles for the season, and we couldn't be more stoked to get out there. Keep it coming, Mother Nature.Steamboat: 19"Loveland: 17"Arapahoe Basin: 17"Vail: 12"Copper Mountain: 12"Breck: 6"Keystone: 4"Winter Park: 4"Aspen Snowmass: 4″Ski Cooper: 2"