Two international rights groups have called on Egyptian authorities to end their crackdown on people suspected of homosexuality and to "immediately and unconditionally" release at least 11 men detained in the past week.While taboo in Egypt, homosexuality is not explicitly banned by law. Still, gay men are often arrested in police raids on private parties, public baths, restaurants, and bars.Charges are usually officially listed as "promoting sexual deviancy" and "debauchery."The two rights groups, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, saidThe group's singer is openly gay."These men should be released immediately and unconditionally -- not put on trial," said Najia Bounaim, Amnesty's North Africa Campaigns Director."A sinister smear campaign by Egyptian media against those believed to have raised the rainbow flag at the Mashrou' Leila concert has given security forces a green light to carry out arrests of at least 11 people based on their alleged sexual orientation," Bounaim said.