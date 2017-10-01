is live in:
Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 3 fishermen in Rajshahi, Bangladesh
The Star (Bangladesh)
Sun, 01 Oct 2017 16:15 UTC
The deceased Abul Hossain, 40, Jalal Uddin, 38 and Khorshed Alam, 50, were residents of Barabihanali village of the upazila, our Rajshahi staff correspondent reports quoting Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Baghmara Police Station.
Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of Barabihanali union said a thunderbolt struck the trio while they were fishing in a water body around 12:30pm, leaving them dead on the spot.
On information, Fire Service and Civil Defence divers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, the chairman said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Recent Comments
