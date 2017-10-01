Three fishermen were killed in lightning strike during storm at Baghmara upazila of Rajshahi this noon.

The deceased Abul Hossain, 40, Jalal Uddin, 38 and Khorshed Alam, 50, were residents of Barabihanali village of the upazila, our Rajshahi staff correspondent reports quoting Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Baghmara Police Station.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of Barabihanali union said a thunderbolt struck the trio while they were fishing in a water body around 12:30pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, Fire Service and Civil Defence divers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, the chairman said.