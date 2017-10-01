is live in:
OJ Simpson released from Nevada prison 26 years early for good behavior
Sun, 01 Oct 2017 14:54 UTC
Sentenced in 2008, Simpson served nine years of a 35-year sentence for his part in a botched armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel in September 2007. The former NFL star led five men to the Palace Station hotel in what he claims was an effort to retrieve personal items stolen from him. Two of the men were carrying handguns but Simpson denied he was aware of this fact.
His release from the Lovelock Correctional Center comes two months after he was granted parole. Among the reasons given for granting Simpson parole were that he complied with prison rules, had no previous criminal convictions and posed a minimal safety risk to the public.
His intended destination is unknown, but he told the parole board that he plans on moving to Florida to be with friends and family. His move is dependent on approval from the state's probation authorities, however, Reuters reports.
The Florida Department of Corrections opposes such a move, however.
"The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option," said Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to AP. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."
The 70-year old shot to stardom as one of the NFL's all-time greats, before turning his hand to acting. His spectacular fall from grace came in 1994 when he was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Simpson was apprehended following an extended car chase, which was broadcast live. Like the chase, his trial became a media sensation. American audiences were captivated by the "trial of the century," a 13-month saga that was also broadcast live.
OJ was acquitted of both murders, and no one else has ever been charged in connection with the slayings. Two years later, Simpson was found liable for the double homicide by a civil court and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Absolutely appalling actions by the police...doesn't matter which side of the debate a person backs, no sane person could consider this...
Paid vacation comin' up!
Comment: Try a low-carbohydrate, high fat, moderate protein diet for best results. This is likely very good advice for every person to follow. It...
The son of a bitch belongs in a prison cell for assaulting senior citizens which carries a harsher sentence. I hope they file a civil suit against...
Private gratification upon fantasy association at expense of true relation is the nature of self-separateness. Everything else proceeds awry...