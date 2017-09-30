Earth Changes
Another whale shark found dead, the latest in Gujarat, India
The Times of India
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 13:42 UTC
A team of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), Veraval, reached the spot to assess the reasons for its death.
Tarachand Kumawat, a scientist with Marine Bio-diversity in Veraval, said that there was a cut on the body which was probably due to a fishing propeller. "We are yet to finalize the reasons for its death. The dead shark was a sub-adult whale shark."
A whale shark, that was tagged in Gujarat, has covered a distance of about 5,500km since it was tagged. The shark has moved from Sutrapada towards the coast of Somalia, It now seems to be circling back to the Gujarat coast.
The migratory path of a female whale shark had been satellite-tagged off the Saurashtra coast in December 2016 under the Whale Shark Conservation Project run by the WTI and the Gujarat forest department.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Hollywood butts in again: Liam Neeson calls for whistleblowers on alleged Trump-Russia collusion
- Canada issues arrest warrant for high-ranking Vatican diplomat accused of uploading child pornography from Ontario church
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- 'The price of luxury': Health secretary Price resigns amid criticism of travel on private jets
- Under Trump illegal immigrant arrests up, but deportations down
- Wheeling and dealing: Trouble brewing in the House of Saud
- No jail term for UK man who imported 'childlike' sex doll and in possession of child abuse videos, images
- Volcanic eruptions to cool Earth, record Arctic sea ice growth occurring
- Mystery dump: State Department releases over 6 thousand of Hillary Clinton documents
- Another whale shark found dead, the latest in Gujarat, India
- The not-so-genius effects of hacking your brain with smart drugs
- Man swept away by swollen river after heavy rain hits eastern Japan; 4 inches in an hour
- White House tells Cabinet no more private planes after Price scandal
- DHS peek-a-boo: Russia didn't scan election systems, but 'may have' looked to break in
- Moscow points out US airstrikes on civilians and other 'chronic mistakes' led to humanitarian disaster in Raqqa
- US urges no travel to Cuba and cuts embassy staff by more than half
- 61-year-old woman killed by pit bull terrier in Gilmer County, Georgia
- Tillerson: US has direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, not 'blackout' situation
- Travel anywhere on Earth in under an hour with Elon Musk's 'Big F**king Rocket'
- Saudi man arrested for threatening to burn female drivers and their cars
- 'The price of luxury': Health secretary Price resigns amid criticism of travel on private jets
- Under Trump illegal immigrant arrests up, but deportations down
- Wheeling and dealing: Trouble brewing in the House of Saud
- Mystery dump: State Department releases over 6 thousand of Hillary Clinton documents
- White House tells Cabinet no more private planes after Price scandal
- DHS peek-a-boo: Russia didn't scan election systems, but 'may have' looked to break in
- Moscow points out US airstrikes on civilians and other 'chronic mistakes' led to humanitarian disaster in Raqqa
- US urges no travel to Cuba and cuts embassy staff by more than half
- Tillerson: US has direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, not 'blackout' situation
- Americans blame Facebook for fake news - New "Democratic party operative" poll
- SOTT Focus: How Globalism works like the Mafia
- Top 'Israel-first' megadonors to Trump are pushing him to reject Iran deal
- Promise reversal, Trump gives up on private sector infrastructure investments
- Spain's Balearic Islands mull independence vote, following in Catalonia's footsteps
- ISIS' Al-Baghdadi 'rises from the dead' alive and well
- Putin: Conditions in place to end war in Syria, joint success with Turkey
- World War III with China and how it might be fought
- 1500 explosives destroyed by Russian engineers in Deir ez-Zor demining operation
- Damascus urges UN: Stop US-led coalition 'war crimes', expel illegal alliance
- Information war: Russia ready to go "tit-for-tat", accuses CNN of "violating Russian media law"
- Hollywood butts in again: Liam Neeson calls for whistleblowers on alleged Trump-Russia collusion
- Canada issues arrest warrant for high-ranking Vatican diplomat accused of uploading child pornography from Ontario church
- No jail term for UK man who imported 'childlike' sex doll and in possession of child abuse videos, images
- Saudi man arrested for threatening to burn female drivers and their cars
- Denmark's People's Party pushes for another burqa ban; 62% of the population in favor
- Judge gives mom ultimatum: Vaccinate your child or go to jail
- Pew survey shows majority of Trump supporters don't believe in white privilege
- Angry UC Riverside student steals MAGA hat, demands victim be punished for exercising free speech
- Librarian refuses donation of Dr. Seuss books from Melania Trump, citing 'racist propaganda'
- ABC: Floridians segregated at shelters, forced to wear colored wristbands after Irma
- Yikes! Amazon's Echo Spot is a sneaky way to get a camera into your bedroom
- Steven Seagal interview with Piers Morgan, "Russia and America should be great allies"
- ICE Is deporting an Ohio father of severely disabled child
- 'Sorry it was a mistake' not good enough! US airstrike wounds 6 in Afghan's family, claims defective missile
- Judge who spared 'too clever' Oxford student jail for stabbing now under investigation
- Florida cop arrested for raping child repeatedly, gets administrative leave until investigation is complete
- High school footballers face suspension for 'taking a knee' during anthem
- Murder of autistic UK teenager by necrophiliac was preventable, case review finds
- Pandering to the gender propagandists: University cancels speaker who criticized transgender hormone treatment for children
- 4.7 million North Koreans volunteer for military following Kim's vows to 'tame' Trump with 'fire'
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- Canada's Dene people: History, science, and the 'year of two winters'
- How the NFL blitzes taxpayers
- Death from the clouds - Toxic Comets
- Tomb of Mayan king Discovered in Guatemalan rainforest is over 1,000 years old
- Lost city of Alexander the Great found in Iraq
- Evidence unearthed of Nazi's secret nuclear base suggests they were close to developing an atomic bomb
- German WWI U-boat found in Belgium waters with 23 bodies inside
- How pure quartz was formed in the Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
- Korea is the US 'Open Door' to China
- How the CIA invented "conspiracy theories"
- Climate science and their money making scam
- 'Shadows of the State': The eerie phenomenon of numbers stations
- Travel anywhere on Earth in under an hour with Elon Musk's 'Big F**king Rocket'
- 'Jupiter is not a gas giant' - Juno Jupiter mystery
- 'Ingenious': Possible end to hereditary disease as Chinese scientists find way to edit human embryo
- Apple warns iPhone's facial recognition technology won't work on children under 13 as faces are too similar
- Comet K2 - farthest active inbound comet ever seen
- Physicists create a mathematical model for a viable time machine
- Researchers reveal new mechanism that could lead the way to breaking ribosome antibiotic resistance
- 'Life-like android' at a Tokyo gaming conference stuns social media
- With blood transfusion, fresh is not best
- Climate changes can spur volcanoes into life
- Shedding more light on the 1572 supernova in Cassiopeia
- Arctic Inuit, Native American cold adaptations may originate from Denisovans
- Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov unveils a flying motorbike
- Russia and US to create new space station in moon's orbit
- Clearest image of a star's surface and atmosphere other than the Sun
- The eyes are drawn to meaning, not distracting objects, in the visual field
- Man in persistent vegetative state for 15 years shows signs of consciousness after vagus nerve stimulation
- Russia's snoop-proof Taiga phone launches
- Vegetative state patient becomes minimally conscious after vagus nerve stimulation
- Meteorite impacts may have created Earth's tectonic plates
- Volcanic eruptions to cool Earth, record Arctic sea ice growth occurring
- Another whale shark found dead, the latest in Gujarat, India
- Man swept away by swollen river after heavy rain hits eastern Japan; 4 inches in an hour
- 61-year-old woman killed by pit bull terrier in Gilmer County, Georgia
- Huge 'alien ship' cloud appears over Maracaibo, Venezuela
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle discovered at farm near Little Rock, Arkansas
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupts same day as deadly quake
- Cooling effect expected when Indonesia's Mount Agung erupts
- Thousands of monster-sized goldfish culled from Canadian pond
- Lightning bolt kills 2 police constables, injures another in Bihar, India
- Lightning strikes claim 5 lives in Karnataka, India
- Dead whale found on Oslo Beach, South Africa
- Three dead beached whale sharks found in Indonesia
- Island evacuated as volcanoes rumble in Bali and Vanuatu
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano roars back into life spewing ash and smoke
- Hunter hurt, grizzly bear sow killed in surprise encounter at Hungry Horse Reservoir, Montana
- Samothraki in Greece floods after 270mm (10 inches) of rain in 3 hours
- High country in Colorado sees as much as 8 inches of early snowfall
- One person killed and another injured by rockslide at Yosemite National Park in California
- Small shark attacks swimmer and refuses to let go off coast of Marathon, Florida
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- The not-so-genius effects of hacking your brain with smart drugs
- Heart failure could be treated using umbilical cord stem cells
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Connecting the Dots...Iron, Brown Fat, Depression and tattoos
- Amino acids in sirloin steak, chicken, mackerel and avocados trigger reaction in brain that makes people feel fuller
- California Department of Public Health: STDs are spreading at a concerning rate
- Baa Baa Land: A film that really puts you to sleep
- How dehydration affects brain function
- Mothers never warned about risk of birth defects from taking epilepsy drug during pregnancy
- Akathisia: The grim side effect of the anti-depressant Paxil
- What your sleeping position reveals about you
- Will opioid lawsuits by county officials against big pharma set a legal precedent - are vaccine makers next?
- The importance of vagal stimulation for health and well-being
- Suicidal thoughts and depression linked to brain inflammation
- Environmental toxins: Studies link heavy metals to the explosion of neurodevelopmental disorders & declining IQ in American children
- Photopharmacology: Using light for health
- Can you really call lab-grown meat 'clean'?
- Leading sleep scientist warns that lack of sleep in modern society is killing us, has 'catastrophic' effect on health
- 'How is this not genocide?' - Farmer Charles Massy wants a revolution
- Devastating toll of junk food: Big food corporations like Nestle are aggressively making people fatter across the globe
- Treatment of epilepsy: Ketogenic diet often better than drugs
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- How parents pass anxiety and depression to their children
- The startling psychological and physiological after-effects of near death experiences
- Aging and the perception of time
- Mysterious people who emerged from accidents with remarkable abilities
- Social media as a negative coping mechanism leading to addiction
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Is this the bottom of a flying saucer hovering over Scottish chemical plant?
- A curious tale of reincarnation: Shanti Devi's story remains one of the most fascinating accounts of rebirth
- Strange disappearances, bizarre clues and spooky letters
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
Quote of the Day
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Recent Comments
This was at least the second time this year that strange clouds appeared in Maracaibo this year; a quick search also turned up an article about...
I spent Irma in a county well south of the area in this article. I know a couple who lived in a post-Andrew CBS structure with all the bells and...
A splendid product of Pretoria Boys High School, South Africa
RBHoughton, Throughout history, human societies have often had the same thing happen. That is, small groups of "leaders" have sought to deceive...
Confusing, I recall that meditation brings about the alpha, theta, and gamma states which are lower frequencies. How are these monks jumping up...
Comment: There's been a spate of such incidents involving this species over the last 2 months, see also: Three dead beached whale sharks found in Indonesia
Whale shark found washed ashore in Tamil Nadu, India
Dead whale shark washes ashore on beach in Puri, India
Dead whale shark found in Tanza Bay, Philippines
Dead whale shark found in Tamil Nadu, India