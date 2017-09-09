© Inoue Jaena/Rappler



A dead whale shark was found in the vicinity of Tanza Bay in Cavite province on Saturday, September 9.Fishermen noticed the whale shark floating lifelessly. It was approximately 17 feet in length and 8 feet in diameter.They decided to bring it to the Pandawan Fish Port in Rosario, Cavite to turn it over to the Coast Guard Station.The Provincial Fisheries Office of Cavite is currently assessing the cause of death of the 3-year-old whale shark.Known as 'gentle giants' of the ocean, whale sharks are the largest living fish species.