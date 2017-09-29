Three whale sharks were found dead at Nangalili Beach in Benteng Dewa village, West Manggarai regency, West Nusa Tenggara, on Tuesday.Two of the whale sharks were found dismembered after fishermen and local people took their meat for consumption, Kupang National Marine Conservation Bureau (BKKPN) chief Ikram Sangadji said, adding that the sharks died before they were found by the fishermen.