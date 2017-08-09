Earth Changes
Dead whale shark found in Tamil Nadu, India
J Arockiaraj
The Times of India
Tue, 08 Aug 2017 13:40 UTC
The Times of India
Tue, 08 Aug 2017 13:40 UTC
On being alerted by fishermen, a team headed by Mandapam wildlife ranger S Sathish visited the spot and examined the carcass.
According to wildlife officials, the whale shark is a protected species under schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act. It is also an endangered species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The whale shark that washed ashore on Tuesday was 18 feet long with a circumference of 10 feet. "Whale shark is one of the shark species found in the Gulf of Mannar area. The cause of death is found to be heavy internal injuries it has suffered when it either hit a rock or a big vessel," Sathish said.
During postmortem, wildlife officials found a plastic spoon in its digestive system. "It is a stark revelation how plastic waste is getting into the marine eco-system. The marine species can't distinguish between a floating plastic and prey. We should avoid dumping plastic waste inside sea," Sathish added.
Whale shark is filter feeder, one of the three filter feeding sharks in the world, the other species are basking shark and megamouth shark. Water along with feed like plankton and fish larvae are suck by the fish and filtered through gills retaining the food. The plastic spoon should have been sucked into its digestive system in this manner, wildlife officials said.
The carcass was buried on the beach.
It is a second incident of whale shark washing ashore dead recently. On May 7, a whale shark weighing more than 350kg for the length of 10 feet and 3 feet circumference was found dead at Kunthukal beach.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Kissinger give warning that destroying Isis could lead to 'Iranian radical empire'
- Under the guise of anti-fascism, the violent left is fueling authoritarianism
- The Empire strikes again: Destructive and dishonest neocolonialism makes a play for Venezuela
- So satanic, so normal: Satanist gives opening prayer at Colorado city council
- 2 oarfishes discovered in Southern Leyte, Philippines
- Russian MP seeks measures to block minors' access to online porn
- Porn is illegal in China (and has been since 1949)
- Dead whale shark found in Tamil Nadu, India
- Dead minke found whale in Charlevoix, Quebec
- Dead right whale discovered on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
- Trump's North Korea Saber Rattling Designed to Drum Up Business For U.S. Weapons Manufacturers
- Anti-Semitism factory? Israeli teen charged with making over 100 bomb threats against American Jewish sites was hired to do so on 'dark web'
- British model allegedly kidnapped in Italy, drugged & threatened to be auctioned off as sex slave unless $300,000 ransom paid (UPDATES)
- Autumn arrives in August over the US & Canada
- Three dead as storms strike across northern Italy
- Coldest day in 19 years for Melbourne, Australia
- Adriatic Sea temperature record set in Croatia
- 6.5 earthquake hits western China; second powerful quake in less than 24 hours
- Prof lets students choose own grades for 'stress reduction'
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz pressured Congressional bank to give illicit loan to Imran Awan and wife
- Kissinger give warning that destroying Isis could lead to 'Iranian radical empire'
- Under the guise of anti-fascism, the violent left is fueling authoritarianism
- The Empire strikes again: Destructive and dishonest neocolonialism makes a play for Venezuela
- Trump's North Korea Saber Rattling Designed to Drum Up Business For U.S. Weapons Manufacturers
- Anti-Semitism factory? Israeli teen charged with making over 100 bomb threats against American Jewish sites was hired to do so on 'dark web'
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz pressured Congressional bank to give illicit loan to Imran Awan and wife
- Study in contrast: The West's indifference to Mikheil Saakashvili and concern for Alexey Navalny
- Not another Yugoslavia: Why ex-Hague prosecutor Carla del Ponte quit Syria probe
- Trump threatens North Korea with 'fire and fury like the World has never seen'
- Thriller in Manila: How China diplomatically outflanked the US at ASEAN Summit
- Specter of Syrian Kurdistan: How the US covert plan is taking shape
- Emmanuel Macron plan to stop migrants before they leave Africa pooh-poohed by establishment figures
- Above the law - Anything goes when you're a cop in America
- Syria Faces New Threat: Al-Qaeda Rebranding Once More, Planning Major Assault on Hama
- US law enforcement pushes for all civilian drones to be registered and tracked
- Russia repatriating dozens of children in Mosul whose parents joined ISIS
- Dear Trump: Fire McMaster!
- Best of the Web: Remembering the 08.08.08 Georgia war: Forerunner to today's proxy war against Russia via Ukraine
- Why foreign governments seem reluctant to expose the Clintons' alleged fraud
- Safe zone: Israel's hush-hush campaign to gain a foothold in Southern Syria
- So satanic, so normal: Satanist gives opening prayer at Colorado city council
- Russian MP seeks measures to block minors' access to online porn
- Porn is illegal in China (and has been since 1949)
- British model allegedly kidnapped in Italy, drugged & threatened to be auctioned off as sex slave unless $300,000 ransom paid (UPDATES)
- Prof lets students choose own grades for 'stress reduction'
- Cops repeatedly tase handcuffed teen for sleeping in truck
- 'Are you recording me?': Cop gets suspended for attempting to take a man's camera
- Terror scare in Brussels after 'mentally unstable' man claims to possess explosives
- Miami eligible for $500k in grants after complying with Trump's immigration policies
- Sadistic 'psychologists' who created CIA's torture program will face trial by jury
- Ironic development: International investors more interested in Russia after new sanctions
- Law professor: Congress must act now on sexbot industry - consequences unknown, could encourage rapists
- Houston cops suspect dating app used to lure 2 men to their deaths: Robbery or serial murder possible motives
- Just the beginning? Footage of confrontation between migrants and soldiers evokes sharp reaction from Naples residents
- Russians should urgently repatriate their assets from the West
- Government data reveals number of opioid drug overdoses in US break new record
- Entrepreneur plans to launch 'kosher' cryptocurrency for Jewish communities
- About time! Psychology professor blasts doctors for fat shaming and their microaggressions and sizeism towards overweight patients
- North England youth 50% more likely to die prematurely than Southern counterparts
- Suicide rate for teenage girls hits 40-year high
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- The Bush Family - Destroying America for over 30 years
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Greeks' main genetic ancestry from the Minoans and Mycenaeans
- An old ruse: Psychopathic leaders have advocated false flag terrorism for over 2,000 years
- Hereditary trait or head-binding? Archeologist seeks answers on strange skull found at Scotland's Achavanich Beaker burial site
- Rare conjoined bat twins discovered in Brazil
- Princess Diana's former private secretary berates Royal Family for disrespectful treatment towards Diana
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- The ethical consequences of immortality technology
- Justice Dept. to strengthen forensic science guidelines amid research showing crime scene evidence scientifically flawed
- Amazon planning fleets of mobile drone facilities on trains, vehicles, boats
- 'Breakthrough' penny-sized nanochip pad stimulates healing in injuries and stroke damage in mice trials
- Guevedoces: Children thought to be female turn into boys at puberty due to rare genetic disorder
- Auroras may explain an anomaly in Earth's ionosphere
- Miniature lab-grown brains made from stem cells could one day halt damage caused by Alzheimer's
- What you need to know about online security
- Weird things that happen during a total solar eclipse
- A new theory in the ball lightning mystery
- Five years on Mars: NASA releases time lapse of Curiosity driving
- Giant tank of a dinosaur discovered in Canada
- Moscow wins top international prize for futuristic bridge
- Keck telescope twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune
- As we approach solar minimum, cosmic ray flux continues upward trend
- New Neptune storm appears in a bizarre location
- New images from Alaska's seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
- Flashback: Russian and South Korean scientists reach initial stage in joint project to clone extinct woolly mammoth
- Corrupt science: Chinese government finds hundreds of researchers guilty of engaging in peer-review fraud scam
- Facebook updates its technology to better flag 'fake news' for it's readers
- 2 oarfishes discovered in Southern Leyte, Philippines
- Dead whale shark found in Tamil Nadu, India
- Dead minke found whale in Charlevoix, Quebec
- Dead right whale discovered on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
- Autumn arrives in August over the US & Canada
- Three dead as storms strike across northern Italy
- Coldest day in 19 years for Melbourne, Australia
- Adriatic Sea temperature record set in Croatia
- 6.5 earthquake hits western China; second powerful quake in less than 24 hours
- Seventh home condemned in Florida sinkhole disaster
- Five killed and 5 injured by separate lightning strikes in Munger, India
- Lightning strikes kill 258 so far in 2017 across Odisha, India
- Bogoslof volcano erupts again, sending an ash cloud 6 miles above the Aleutians in Alaska
- Unusual wildfires are burning in Greenland
- Get ready for the Fall? Eastern US to experience unseasonably chilly August
- 4 dead, dozens injured as 7.0 earthquake strikes Sichuan, China - Update: Quake victims rises to 88
- Rat invasion: Upper West side playground in Manhattan overrun by rats of all sizes
- Like a 'mini-Katrina': New Orleans overwhelmed by unexpectedly heavy rains, flooding
- Manipulating the southern European heat wave
- Unusual hot and cold temperatures mixing across the Northern Hemisphere
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Western crackdown on vaccine refusal begins; punishment and fines now a reality
- Shining light on the head - Photobiomodulation used to treat brain disorders
- The use of low level light therapy for reducing pain and inflammation and promoting healing in the tissues and nerves
- The Therapeutic Effects of Red and Near-Infrared Light
- Regularly sleeping less than 6 hours a night is as dangerous as binge drinking and severely damages your brain
- Flashback: What happens when doctors only take cash
- EU commission warns pesticide contaminated eggs from Dutch farms may have entered four more countries
- "Poison Papers": Newly uncovered documents prove EPA colluded with industry to conceal toxicity of widely used chemicals
- Gut microbes can use flavonoids to prevent severe flu
- Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, a smoker for 50 years, quits then gets lung cancer
- World's most evil company - Monsanto rocked by new court documents
- Polio wasn't vanquished, it was redefined
- You may not need that long course of antibiotics after all
- The failing New York Times - fake news about Iodine
- 'Atkins on steroids': One woman's experience with the ketogenic diet
- More bone broth benefits
- CDC says: 'Don't worry about new Alabama mad cow' - the facts suggest otherwise
- Sugar & depression: Scientists just found another worrying link
- Harvard Study: Big Pharma, US Government behind opioid epidemic
- Simple fix for vertigo
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
Reality
Quote of the Day
When fascism comes to America, it will come under the guise of anti-fascism.
- Huey Long
Recent Comments
I wonder if some of these whale deaths are from lightning.. I've only recently started visiting a realtime lightning tracker site but I was...
Curious to know if "They" pass around a collection plate too...........
Is end of YouTube finally coming?
REJUVENATION 'Without death, life would not be worth a jot.' Jalalud-Din Rumi This is because, without death, crimes would multiply. There would...
Googling for 'Cheatham County Sheriff lawsuit’ gives a number of results about tazer abuse - seems like it's a bunch of sadists taking advantage...
Dead whale shark found in Tamil Nadu, IndiaA dead whale shark weighing nearly 3.5 tonne washed ashore on Pamban South Beach in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. On being alerted by fishermen, a team headed by Mandapam wildlife ranger S Sathish...