Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to build 3,000 housing units in the West Bank., Netanyahu said during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank in Gush Etzion, adding that the settlements are here to stay.The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization has since decided to prepare a file on these settlements and submit it to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, accompanied by an urgent call to launch a judicial investigation into what was dubbed as a "war crime", and file it under ethnic cleansing, according to the official Palestinian news agency.The White House has also informed Israel of US President Donald Trump's concern about the latest settlement activities.Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense forces launched a large-scale search operation, including in the village of Beit Sourik, the birthplace of Nimr Al Jamal, the executor of the Har Adar operation. All roads leading to the surrounding villages were closed with concrete barriers.The Israeli forces have reportedly dropped concrete cubes in order to close the only entrance leading to the villages of Badu, Beit Surik, Beit Anan, Qatneh, Qubaybah, Beit Duku, Beit Ajza and Beit Aksa.