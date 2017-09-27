© AP/Hassan Ammar



Stability with reconciliations

© ICRC



Media explosion on Madaya

© AP/Hassan Ammar



Watch | 'Fact Check on Madaya'

Watch | Inside Besieged Madaya: 'Militants sold us 1 kg of rice for $250'

On the ground in Madaya, June 2017

© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



"It was not the government that starved us, it was the armed groups," a middle-aged man said.

Prisons, civilian shields, and a bomb factory

© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



Watch | Khaled Iskef's report highlights armed rebels occupying schools

© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



Watch | Hidden factory where mortars and rockets were manufactured by terrorists

Watch | Our visit to the relocated prison

Watch | Municipal employee describes being shot by terrorists as part of intimidation campaign

Life was good here, we were living well. When things turned violent in the area, I and other men from the area volunteered to support the Syrian army."

If you came and visited our home, slept in our home, we never asked what religion you were."

Al-Waer at peace

© SANA via AP



Watch | Footage inside the al-Waer Bread Factory, Homs

They [the armed groups] entered al-Waer, closed it off, and turned it into a zone to fight the government. The large number of civilians made the government unable to start a direct battle against the militants. Therefore, we remained around the neighborhood."

However, the large number of the militant groups in al-Waer, the internal disputes among them-and most importantly the control of al-Nusra over other militant groups-hindered the project after we had begun."

Visiting secured al-Waer

© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



But now the army is here, they are doing good, hopefully everything will return back to how it was."

© Eva Bartlett/MintPress News



Watch | Pausing to listen to the call to prayer from nearby mosque

Epilogue