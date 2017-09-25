© Outside the Beltway

Speaking to reporters in New York on Monday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that"The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country," Reuters quoted him as saying. "Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country."Earlier, an open letter from North Korea to several international parliaments said that President Trump's remarks in his UN General Assembly speech last week amounted tothe Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.Speaking before the UN General Assembly last week,Tensions have been running high on the Korean Peninsula, with bellicose rhetoric and provocative military activities coming from both the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on one side, and the United States and South Korea on the other. Pyongyang has conducted several missile and nuclear tests in defiance of rulings by the UN Security Council, while the US has continued to carry out joint exercises with South Korea and Japan while ramping up its own war of words against Pyongyang.in which the United States ceases its drills with South Korea in exchange for the North suspending its weapons programs. However, Washington has not accepted the proposal, saying it has every right to carry out exercises with its allies.On Saturday, tens of thousands of North Koreans held a rally on Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang to denounce President Trump, in which students marched, chanting slogans and holding banners, proclaiming their willingness to stand behind leader Kim Jong-un.