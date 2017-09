© Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters

Saudi Arabia is celebrating the Kingdom's 87th anniversary with music, folk dance performances, and fireworks, but is also showing signs of reform by allowing women to enter public spaces typically reserved for men only, in a historic first."We hope in the future that there will be no restrictions on our entrance to the stadium," Um Abdulrahman, a woman from the northwestern city of Tabuk, told AFP . "For many years ago I have hoped that women will be given the same rights as men."For context, under Saudi law, women are not allowed drive and must seek the permission of a male family member to be allowed travel or even study., as cited by Reuters. "God willing, tomorrow women will be permitted bigger and better things like driving and travel."Half of the Saudi population is under the age of 25, which may explain why the country launched the Vision 2030 program two years ago. Vision 2030 is an attempt by the authorities to wean the Saudi economy off crude oil and provide more innovation and employment for its young population.Roughly 1.5 million Saudis are expected to attend National anniversary celebrations in 17 cities over four days."The kingdom will remain a bulwark for those who love benevolence, their religion and their country," King Salman of Saudi Arabia tweeted.