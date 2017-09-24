© Politico

Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to threaten Kim Jong-un after North Korea's foreign minister spoke on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly Saturday."Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!" Trump tweeted in response to Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's comments."It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the DPRK [North Korea] would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces," Ri told the UN General Assembly on Saturday, adding thatafter which Ri referred to the US president asin an almost cartoonish escalation of the rhetoric between the two nations, which is as tiresome as it is terrifying.The US Air Force sent B-1B Lancer bombers to conduct a flyby in international waters near the Korean Peninsula in yet another show of force which is unlikely to curb the rogue state's nuclear ambitions.A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck North Korea Saturday, briefly sparking fears that it may have conducted another nuclear weapons test. The country conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3.