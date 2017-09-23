In response to a Daily Beast article titled Bob Mueller Brings on 'Tough' Guy Stephen Kelly to Handle Capitol Hill, Fitton said, "Bob Mueller setting up his own Justice Department. Shut it down."
The Daily Beast article says Mueller has now brought on a liaison to Capitol Hill:
Having hired a host of seasoned federal prosecutors for his probe of the president's associates, Bob Mueller has now brought on a liaison to Capitol Hill.Robert Mueller also just hired his SEVENTEENTH liberal hack lawyer to investigate Trump. The latest hack is an Obama/Hillary donor.
Stephen Kelly, formerly the longtime congressional affairs chief for the FBI, has joined the probe, according to several sources familiar with his new role.
"Stephen Kelly is exactly who I would hire if I wanted to share as little information with Congress as possible," said a Hill staffer who has interacted with Kelly in his new role as Mueller's congressional liaison.
Fitton is right. Mueller has essentially set up his own Justice Department; he's the one doing all the investigating while Trump's Justice Department sits idly by doing absolutely NOTHING.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller added his 16th radical left-wing lawyer to his team in early August as he continues to investigate Trump's personal finances under the guise of a 'Russia probe'.
Greg Andres is the 16th lawyer to be added to Mueller's team. He worked under Eric 'Fast N' Furious' Holder from 2010 to 2012. No bias here though. This is a completely fair investigation as Paul Ryan says.
Here is a look at the 15 other attorneys who will investigate Trump.
Rush Atkinson, an attorney on detail from the Criminal Division's Fraud Section at the Department of Justice.Best friend to fired leaker James Comey.
- Donated $200 to Clinton in 2016
Peter Carr
- DOJ spokesman under Barack Obama.
Andrew Goldstein, a public corruption prosecutor on detail from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.
- Worked under Trump-basher Preet Bharara in the liberal New York southern district.
Adam Jed, an appellate attorney on detail from DOJ's Civil Division.
- Defended Obamacare at the DOJ.
Robert Mueller - Special Counsel Team leader.
Lisa Page, an attorney on detail from the FBI's Office of the General Counsel and a former trial attorney with the Criminal Division's Organized Crime and Gang SectionThese other Mueller attorneys have less conspicuous political leanings:
- Investigated Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, a one-time business partner of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, at the DOJ.
Elizabeth Prelogar, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General.
- Fluent in Russian; former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
James Quarles, a former partner at WilmerHale and a former assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.
- Former assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.
Jeannie Rhee, a former partner at WilmerHale who has served in the Office of Legal Counsel at DOJ and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
- Rhee is a Clinton Foundation Lawyer and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel under Barack Obama.
Brandon Van Grack, an attorney on detail from the Justice Department's National Security Division.
- Led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn's foreign lobbying.
Andrew Weissmann, who is on detail from the Criminal Division's Fraud Section and who has served as general counsel at the FBI and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
- Weissmann donated $2,300 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008, $2,000 to the DNC in 2006 and at least $2,300 to the Clinton campaign in 2007.
Aaron Zebley, a former partner at WilmerHale who has previously served with Mueller at the FBI and has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.
- Worked with Robert Mueller at the WilmerHale firm.
Aaron Zelinsky, an attorney on detail from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Maryland.Trump is an innocent man and he is being investigated by almost 20 left-wing lawyers while Hillary Clinton is freely walking around after decades of corruption and proof of pay-to-play while she was Secretary of State. Let that sink in.
- Worked under Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein in Maryland.
Zainab Ahmad, a top national security prosecutor on detail from U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.
Michael Dreeben, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General, described by former colleagues as one of the brightest criminal law experts of the past two generations.
Comment: Twenty liberal lawyers or a hundred...if there is no evidence then there is no case. But even one lawyer, with cleverly and covertly falsified evidence, can potentially pull down an entire administration. Mueller is throwing everything into the pot to find the linchpin or to prove, irrefutably, the allegations are empty.
