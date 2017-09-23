It is no question that the subject of vaccines is profoundly controversial. On both sides of the argument exists truth and lies that can hinder the ability of some to make rational decisions.
While we have everyone from attorneys to biologists, to political scientists who write for the Free Thought Project, none of us are doctors, so we do not make recommendations about what you and your family should do in regards to vaccination. That being said, when we see critical information about vaccines that fails to be covered in the mainstream media, we will cover it every time.
This is one of those times.
A peer-reviewed study published online this week and set to be published in the December volume of the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, conducted by scientists at the University of British Columbia, has established a link between a popular aluminum vaccine ingredient and autism.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aluminum is present in U.S. childhood vaccines that prevent hepatitis A, hepatitis B, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTaP, Tdap), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), human papillomavirus (HPV) and pneumococcus infection.
This aluminum is added, according to the CDC, "to increase the body's immune response to the vaccine."
While the CDC considers the addition of aluminum to vaccines to be safe, this study refutes that claim. Even outside of this study, it has been well established that Aluminum is a known neurotoxin and is highly biologically reactive and uniquely equipped to do damage to essential cellular (neuronal) biochemistry.
However, the findings of this study show the specific reactions aluminum administered through vaccines have in the brain that are homologous with biomarkers of autism.
The study's title says it all.
Subcutaneous injections of aluminum at vaccine adjuvant levels activate innate immune genes in mouse brain that are homologous with biomarkers of autismAs J.B. Handley, Jr., co-founder of Generation Rescue, points out, this study corroborates a previous study conducted in France by Université Paris Est Créteil (UPEC), published in the journal Toxicology earlier this year which came to a similar conclusion. According to that study, the authors disputed the reasoning the FDA and CDC use to claim that it is safe to inject developing children with known neurotoxins.
"As a possible consequence, comparing vaccine adjuvant exposure to other non-relevant aluminum exposures, e.g. soluble aluminum and other routes of exposure, may not represent valid approaches."The French study found that as small doses of aluminum are injected over time, like during childhood vaccinations, it was more likely to end up in the brain. They concluded with the following warning:
"In the context of massive development of vaccine-based strategies worldwide, the present study may suggest that aluminum adjuvant toxicokinetics and safety require reevaluation."Now, only months after the French study, this Canadian study is showing similar results.
It thus appears that Al [aluminum adjuvant] triggered innate immune system activation and altered cholinergic activity in male mice, observations which are consistent with those in autism. Female mice were less susceptible to Al exposure as only the expression levels of NF-κB inhibitor and TNFA were altered. Regional patterns of gene expression alterations also exhibited gender differences, as frontal cortex was the most affected area in males and cerebellum in females. Thus, Al adjuvant promotes brain inflammation and males appear to be more susceptible to Al′s toxic effects.What is important to note here is the fact that autism is more prevalent in male humans as well - about 80% of autistic children are boys - which coincides with the results of this study.
While the CDC claims the aluminum injected into children stays at the injection sites, this study actually showed the opposite.
Collectively, these findings refute the notion that adjuvant nanoparticles remain localized and act through a "depot effect". On the contrary, Al derived from vaccine formulations can cross the blood-brain and blood-cerebrospinal fluid barriers and incite immunoinflammatory responses in neural tissues.While this study is not a smoking gun, the fact that it corroborates a similar study on the other side of the globe, published in a different journal just months prior, should not be overlooked.
While the vitriolic crowd, who refers to everyone who seeks to make vaccines safer as rabid anti-vaxxers, will undoubtedly attempt to shout this study down, it is important that everyone heed the warning from the scientists who conducted it. They are not calling for the end of vaccinations, only issuing a warning about the potentially dangerous effects of injection aluminum.
"In addition, the continued use of aluminum adjuvants in various vaccines (i.e., Hepatitis A and B, DPT, and so on) for the general public may have even more widespread health implications. Until vaccine safety can be comprehensively demonstrated by controlled long-term studies that examine the impact on the nervous system in detail, many of those already vaccinated as well as those currently receiving injections may be at risk in the future. Whether the risk of protection from a dreaded disease outweighs the risk of toxicity is a question that demands urgent attention."
Comment: Sorry you bought-and-paid-for, Big Pharma-shilling authoritarian and fascistic Vaxxers. The world of good science and free-thinking people have - and will - continue to challenge your lies for as long as possible: