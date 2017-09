"I feel the way people used to feel during Franco regime. Nothing less. Because Francoism is still alive," said protester Josep Selva, referring to Gen. Francisco Franco's military regime that ruled Spain between 1939 and 1978, three years after his death.



"The political reform of 1978 only legalized Francoism and disguised it as democracy," he said.

A case in point: At last night's demonstration, spread across multiple locations in Barcelona, were two friends of mine, one who is fanatically apolitical and the other who is a strong Catalan nationalist but who believes that independence would be a political and financial disaster for the region. It was their first ever political demonstration. If there is a vote on Oct-1, they will probably vote to secede.

As NakedCapitalism's Jerri-Lynn writes , with Madrid's crackdown increasing support for independence even among those previously not so disposed.if a referendum on independence pledged by the Catalan government but deemed illegal by Spain should take place, officials said Friday. AP reports that an Interior Ministry statement saidwho are also under orders to prevent the staging of the referendum.But protests continue to grow and...But, as WolfStreet.com's Don Quijones points out , presumably unintended:Many of them now face crushing daily fines of up to €12,000.The Civil Guard also staged raids on key administrative buildings in Barcelona. The sight of balaclava-clad officers of the Civil Guard, one of the most potent symbols of the not-yet forgotten Franco dictatorship , crossing the threshold of the seats of Catalonia's (very limited) power and arresting local officials, was too much for the local population to bear.The focal point of the day's demonstrations was the Economic Council of Catalonia, whose second-in-command and technical coordinator of the referendum, Josep Maria Jovéwas among those detained. He has now been charged with sedition and could face between 10-15 years in prison. Before that, he faces fines of €12,000 a day.The confiscation of ballots and other vital voting paraphernalia and the detention of key members of the referendum's organizing committee, together with today's decision by the Spanish Finance Ministry to completely block the regional government's accounts -- could be a major setback for Catalonia's dreams of independence.It's already launched a new website informing the public of the location of voting colleges on October 1. The site replaces dozens of other URLs that have been shut down at the behest of Spanish authorities.Nonetheless, yesterday's police operation significantly - perhaps even irreversibly - weakens Catalonia's plans to hold a referendum on October 1, as even the region's vice-president Oriol Junqueras concedes. But that doesn't mean Spain has won. As the editor of El Diario, Ignacio Escolar, presciently notes , yesterday's raids may have been a resounding success for law enforcement, but they were an unmitigated political disaster that has merely intensified the divisions between Spain and Catalonia and between Catalans themselves.In the days to come they will be swarming the streets, waving their flags, clutching their red carnations and singing their songs. For the moment, the mood is still one of hopeful, resolute indignation. But the mood of masses is prone to change quickly, and it's not going to take much to ignite the anger.Madrid is sending three ships with a total of 6,000 non-Catalan police reinforcements to Barcelona in the coming week. In reaction, the stevedores at Barcelona Port have voted not to provide any services to the ships, which they consider to be "ships of repression."as we warned in a 2015 article . Yet the European Union steadfastly refuses to mediate in the crisis, arguing that it must respect Spain's constitution.Given Brussels' long-standing habit of meddling in others' affairs, including toppling the elected leaders of Greece and Italy at the height of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, it's a poor excuse. And most of Europe's governments (with the possible exception of the UK, which is already engaged in a gargantuan struggle with Brussels) refuse to support Catalonia's separatist movement out of the fear - largely justifiable - that it could fuel separatist tensions closer to home.In the last few weeks alone three major international newspapers - Le Monde, The New York Times and The Times - have called for Madrid to allow a referendum. And with Rajoy and his government seemingly determined to pummel Catalonia into submission, at just about any cost, the chances are that their ranks will grow.For a new country to be born, it must first be recognized. Thanks to years of sustained, non-violent protest and the often overblown reaction of the Rajoy government,Ten years ago, most people in the world didn't even know what or where Catalonia was. Now, it's hogging the headlines of the front pages of the biggest newspapers.