Flash floods kill two, blocks roads leaving 150,000 isolated in eastern Sudan
Sat, 23 Sep 2017 12:46 UTC
The Bandigyo-Simsim road has become inaccessible. A resident in Bandigyo told Radio Dabanga that a pregnant woman died on the road, in Sidra area, as she attempted to travel to El Gedaref on a tractor.
A herder died in a flash flood the same day. "The water washed away the part of the Bandigyo-Simsim road at Khor Sidra a few days ago.
"27 villages, accommodating about 150,000 people have become isolated," he said. The road interruptions are causing a shortage in food. Meanwhile, numbers of families were forced to leave flooded homes. The resident mentioned the proliferation of snakes and the deteriorating health environment.
Flash floods kill two, blocks roads leaving 150,000 isolated in eastern Sudan
New 6.2 earthquake centered in Oaxaca, Mexico
Flash floods kill two, blocks roads leaving 150,000 isolated in eastern Sudan
Puerto Rico: Dam failure causes flash floods; evacuation orders issued
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
