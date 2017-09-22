Following the appearance of a strange object in the skies over Carlos Paz, creating concern among city residents, a reader of El Diario submitted a photograph claiming to have captured the image of a UFO in the vicinity of Cerro de la Cruz.The image taken by Sergio Soria can be added to the eyewitness testimony provided by Gonzalo Cufré to this media source. He spoke of the presence of an unidentified flying object in the vicinity of the mountain range surrounding the city.Stories about sightings and close encounters with otherworldly beings go far back, and perhaps one of the best remembered cases involves "the visitor of the La Cuesta motel" on July 14, 1968, researched by Fabio Zerpa.The protagonist of this episode was Maria Elodia Pretzel, who said she was at the location on San Martín avenue when she was visited by a strange being. She was 18, was known back then as "Paty" and worked with her father in the motel. She said that around one o'clock in the morning, her father was returning from having had supper with friends and was driving along Route 20 when he saw two red sources of light that caught his attention.Upon reaching the hotel, he was startled to find the doors wide open and his daughter unconscious in bed. When asked what had happened,[Editor's note: The Maria Elodia Pretzel case remains among the most controversial in South American UFO studies, with many voices in favor and against. For more information on this event, please consult: http://inexplicata.blogspot.com/2014/09/the-maria-elodia-pretzel-ce-3-1968.html and http://inexplicata.blogspot.com/2010/06/][Translation (c) 2017 S. Corrales, IHU with thanks to Guillermo Giménez, Planeta UFO]Source: El Diario de Carlos Paz (www.eldiariodecarlospaz.com) Argentina and Planeta UFO