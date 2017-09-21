© Statens vegvesen webkamera



Chains and winter tyres were recommended by Norway's Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen, NPRA) for motorists travelling on the E6 motorway near Dovrewhen many motorists are still using summer tyres.Several centimetres of snow are reported to have fallen in the region on Tuesday night."Large vehicles are recommended to use chains and motorists on summer tyres should wait," NPRA traffic operator Ingvill Bredeland told NRK.The motorway was snowplowed early Wednesday morning, reports the broadcaster."It is important to adapt to driving conditions. I would not recommend driving in the mountains on summer tyres. You should either drive with winter tyres or wait," Bredeland added.