The DPRK learned a lesson from Gaddafi and Libya.Tucker Carlson goes one-on-one with former UN Ambassador Bill Richardson, and goes where no media commentator has dared to go with regards to North Korea.Let's not forget Iraq and Syria as well. One gave up its weapons program and only to be illegally invaded, and the other dismantled its chemical weapons program, but fought off a US led ISIS-Al Qaeda, insurgency with the help of Russia and Iran.