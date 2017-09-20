© Global Look Press

Officers were responding to a reported hit-and-run on Tuesday night and sighted a vehicle matching the description they had been given.They confronted a man standing near the car holding a stick, who did not respond to their warnings.One officer shot Magdiel Sanchez, 35, with a Taser while another shot him with his handgun, Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters.Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.Local residents later said that Sanchez was deaf, and that they tried to warn the police about his condition."We have lived in the neighborhood for 13 years so we knew him... and we knew that he was deaf," one of the witnesses told the Daily Mail. "As the cops tried to approach him, my husband, my daughter and I were all screaming at the police that he was deaf."Another local resident said that Sanchez used written notes to communicate, adding that she often saw him with the stick.The police have launched an investigation into the shooting, with the officer who fired his gun placed on administrative leave.