Ross Wilcox, 30, believed he had been sending explicit messages to an underage girl he met over adult dating site Tagged, and arranged to meet her at a train station.But when he turned up at St James Metro station in Newcastle, he was confronted by members of Dark Justice, an undercover organisation who catch men trying to meet children for sex.The police were called and Wilcox, from Cramlington, in Northumberland, was later charged with attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.At Newcastle Crown Court this week,Prosecutor Neil Pallister told Newcastle Crown Court how Wilcox had sent a message to 'Sarah' - a fake profile set up by Dark Justice.The court heard Wilcox said in one message 'I would be dirty if you wanted me to' and later discussed potential positions if she wanted to 'try sex'.Within four days of Wilcox getting into conversation with the fake profile in February, a meeting was arranged and he was arrested.The court heard Wilcox, who has learning difficulties, was sectioned under the mental health act last August while grieving the death of his child.Andrew Walker, defending, said the death resulted in an investigation and post mortem, which revealed it had been caused by an infection.Mr Walker said the tragedy had a 'devastating' effect on the family and Wilcox's grief had an impact on his mental health.Mr Walker said Wilcox, who has never been in trouble before, had not set out to meet an underage girl on the adult website.Mr Walker added: 'These offences bring with them a particular type of disgrace and humiliation, given the media profile they tend to attract.'The reality is, for this defendant, despite this offence, he has never laid hands on a child inappropriately in his life.'Recorder Simon Kealey told Wilcox: 'The fact you have been sectioned under the mental health act as a result of dealing with the death of a family member and the fact that when you were educated you were challenged with special educational needs are not just points of personal mitigation which are powerful in themselves.'But they are potentially causative features why you behaved as you did over those few days, out of character.'