The proposed Russian input of the UN contingent for the protection of OSCE observers in the Donbass is a move that seriously limits the maneuvering space for the Ukrainian side, which violates the third year of the Minsk agreement under various reservations, says political scientist Denis Denisov.

The data of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights clearly demonstrates who fires on residential areas of the cities of Donbass, listing casualties by headcount.

I would like to refute the words of the alarmists. This is a UN contingent, which is proposed to be introduced into the Donbass solely for the protection of OSCE observers, not for control over the border, or for replacing the people's militia of LPR and DPR, as Ukraine would like.

Having received protection, OSCE observers will be able to appear at the most problematic points and record all violations of the Ukrainian side, which have been repeatedly declared by the Republics.

But before that, Kiev will have to withdraw weapons - in fact, contrary to the Minsk agreements, we know about the tightening of armored vehicles at the line of contact. In addition, Poroshenko, is obliged to put into effect the law on the special status of the Donbass, agreed with LPR.

The most important thing is now achieved: this initiative became the basis for discussing the format of a particular mission in the Donbass, which will be called upon, as a maximum, to ensure a long-term peace, at least, to reduce the intensity of military operations.

I think that a few more days will pass and we will learn the initiatives, counter-initiatives, the positions of the countries involved and, based on this, there will already be a compromise proposal in the UN Security Council that could be accepted.

Now the questions are related to diplomacy, the ability to persuade partners and make compromises.

Via DNR News