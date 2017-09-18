Curious about what, if anything, experts at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) had to say about our cool weather, I found them acknowledging that, yes "the summer has been cold," but dismissing concern that there was anything unusual about it, claiming that it was average "compared to what we have been used to in the last decade."
"When we look at the temperature, we only have to go back two years to find an even colder summer. This year the average temperature was 15.4°C. In 2015 it was down to 15.2°C."So that's two cool summers in northern Europe in the space of just three years. How do they rate over the longer-term? The DMI reports that the 1961-1990 historical average summer temperature in Denmark was 15.2°C, which apparently makes 2015 and 2017 fit right in with the long-term average. So much for runaway global warming then.
More noteworthy, however, is that the DMI elsewhere reports that the average summer temperature in the preceding decade (2006-2015) was 16.1°C, so the Danish summer of 2017 was 0.7°C colder than that recent period, while the summer of 2015 was 0.9°C colder. Again we see that whatever 'warming' took place in the 1990s has either 'paused' or gone into reverse.
These figures clearly indicate a cooling, not a warming, trend. Having just emerged from an El Nino event, which has a certain lag time, temperatures should, if anything, be climbing above average, not falling below it.
When the very authorities responsible for monitoring the climate situation are prepared to revert to long-term baselines to 'hide the decline' over such a small timescale and in such a small country, what are the chances for the general public being accurately informed by 'official climatology' on a global scale?