© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



Immigration activists interrupted a press event in San Francisco, California and shouted down House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and two other Congressional Democrats from the state.Representatives Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman joined Pelosi on Monday at College Track San Francisco to promote the revived DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act, aimed at almost 700,000 immigrants brought into the US illegally as children.Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it would scrap the executive decision protecting these immigrants from deportation, known as DACA, and give Congress a six-month deadline to come up with a law.About a hundred "Dreamers" crashed the event and talked over the Democratic lawmakers, according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky."You're a liar!" and "You met with Trump and you call that resistance?" they shouted at Pelosi, according to KTVU-TV. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) dined with Trump last week to discuss the DREAM Act.Another chant was "All of us or none of us," Sernoffsky reported.On Saturday, California's state legislature passed the California Values Act, or Senate Bill 54,However, some of the bill's original provisions were amended to allow police to share information with immigration authorities in cases involving people convicted of certain crimes, the Los Angeles Times reported.