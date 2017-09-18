© Break Time Nautical

Did you SEE that?

Chances are if you were in Split this morning just before 11:00, you witnessed one hell of a thunderstorm.Rain fell from the sky at rapid rates, and increasingly high winds blew the colossal droplets from left to right, and every which way possible.While this phenomenon lasted only a few short minutes, Facebook feeds, Instagram stories and the Croatian media quickly picked up on an event that shocked us all this Sunday morning. But what a sight it was!Here's a closer look.