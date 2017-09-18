© Break Time Nautical
Did you SEE that?

Chances are if you were in Split this morning just before 11:00, you witnessed one hell of a thunderstorm.

Rain fell from the sky at rapid rates, and increasingly high winds blew the colossal droplets from left to right, and every which way possible.

Lightning sparked the sky, thunder rumbled the floor beneath us, and the hail that followed - the monstrous, golf ball-sized hail - began to slap our roofs, dent our cars, and nearly crack our windows.



While this phenomenon lasted only a few short minutes, Facebook feeds, Instagram stories and the Croatian media quickly picked up on an event that shocked us all this Sunday morning. But what a sight it was!

Here's a closer look.

© Ives Cikatić

© Tania Iacone

© Julia Kantić