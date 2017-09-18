Damage

Fatalities and Injuries

Evacuations

Typhoon Talim made landfall over the western coast of Kagoshima prefecture, Kyushu island, Japan, on 17 September with winds of up to 162km per hour. It then continued moving over eastern Kyushu, eastern Shikoku, western and northern Honshu, weakening. Talim reached the northern island of Hokkaido by early (local time) Monday 18 September.FDMA says that 1 house was completely destroyed in Kagawa. Around 250 houses have suffered some damage. As many as 113 homes have been flooded in Okayama, 25 in Kagawa and 37 in Ehime.Strong winds and heavy rain conspired to cause major disruption to public transport. Train services, including the Bullet trains, and dozens of flights have been cancelled.3 of them seriously, as a result of the storm and floods, according to FDMA., according to FDMA.Currently there are around 4,000 people displaced for their homes. Northern parts of Oita prefecture have been worst hit by the heavy rain and flooding, with around 1,200 people forced from their homes as a result.