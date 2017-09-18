A massive sinkhole opened up late Saturday afternoon at American Legion Post #347 in Lady Lake.It is located in a retention basin about 100 yards from the parking area at the American Legion and is visible from County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.Lady Lake police, Lake County sheriff's deputies and Lady Lake maintenance personnel were all on the scene Saturday night, monitoring the situation.The sinkhole was located across from Recreation Plantation RV Park.A sinkhole had swallowed part of a driveway this past Tuesday at a residence at Recreation Plantation. The sinkhole, located at Lot 229, was estimated to be 10 feet-by-10 feet-by 10 feet.