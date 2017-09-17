SOTT Radio
Trump Trumped, and the Myanmar Conflict in Context
High Strangeness
Devils Tower draws UFO enthusiasts seeking 'close encounters'
Brett Tingley
Mysterious Universe
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 00:00 UTC
Mysterious Universe
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 00:00 UTC
- Due to a technicality, city council reverses decision that allowed non-US citizens to vote in local elections
- Workout gone wrong: Man gets penis trapped in dumbbell while pumping iron
- Pools of blood mixed with embalming fluid leaks onto street outside Louisiana funeral home
- The US leads the world in high college tuition fees
- 'Gigantic mob' of agitated bees hospitalize six people in Monterey Park, California
- My experience in a postmodern PhD program
- Three storms currently raging in the Atlantic; one aiming for Irma's path
- American tourists doused with acid at the Saint Charles train station in Marseilles, France, one suspect arrested
- Monsanto expert claims: Genetically modified ant could replace honey bees
- Eruption starts at Zhupanovsky volcano in Russia's far east
- First snowfall in the Tetons, Wyoming
- Do we live haunted lives that lack meaning?
- Jail the climate deniers: It could be YOU
- Scrubbing history? Is YouTube correct in deleting violent Syrian war videos found to be "objectionable material"?
- Assessing the data: Can low doses of chemicals affect your health?
- A case against mercenaries - war profiteering
- Global disease study reveals: Poor diet is a factor in one in five deaths
- Liberalism doesn't respect a nation's sovereignty
- Pentagon reportedly spending up to $2.2 B on Soviet-style arms for Syrian rebels
- Pepe Escobar: Iran's deals with China and Europe turn the Art of the Deal upside-down
- Petrodollar end imminent as China & allies dump it in oil trading
- WH presses Kurdistan to cancel its independence referendum
- Iranian commander claims Revolutionary Guards infiltrated US military, obtaining proof of ISIS collusion
- Hillary lost due to a crumbling globalized world order, not 'Putin's vendetta'
- Jim Rogers cautions: 'A US trade war with China will end US monopoly on global financial system'
- Former high ranking CIA agent gives a break down on what the US deep state and shadow government is comprised of
- Germany to conduct investigation into Pentagon's smuggling of arms to Syrian opposition after initial bombshell report went viral
- Tit for tat? U.S. accuses Russia of bombing U.S.-backed SDF in Syria
- Syria makes end run around US-backed militants, advances past Euphrates
- German prosecutor Udo Gehring reviewing claim of illegal arms shipment to Syria through Ramstein
- The US does not want peace in Korea
- Libyan Deputy PM Ahmed Maiteeq: Tripoli sees Russia as key player in creating stability in Libya
- The NYT's campaign of Yellow Journalism against Russia
- Moscow urges Washington to take diplomatic steps if it seeks 'strict implementation' of N. Korea sanctions
- Working class people are being 'left behind' by God and the free market
- How low can you go? New Chinese app allows you to 'rent' pre-used sex dolls
- Entire city police force fired in Philippines after murder claims
- WADA head blasts national anti-doping agencies who called for Russia to be banned from 2018 Winter Olympics
- We need to admit to ourselves that the U.S. Government's story about 9/11 is utter b******t
- Batten down the hatches: More nonsensical Nibiru-Planet X-Death Planet "news" coming our way!
- Hillary's disorder: Is no one going to admit the obvious?
- Internet addiction is making us dumber says psychologist
- St. Louis police knock older woman to ground & arrest her during demonstrations
- Amazon.com begins to gobble up TV channels
- Facing imminent bankruptcy, Toys "R" Us enters death spiral
- 'Security alert' prompts evacuation of another London tube station
- Hard-core Russian religious activists firebomb St. Petersburg theater over coming movie about Nicholas II affair
- Google: Created and nurtured by the CIA
- Black Monday: The 14th century hailstorm that killed over 1000 soldiers and 6000 horses during the Hundred Years' War
- How Postmodernism left art empty and meaningless
- Reagan-era documents shed light on U.S. 'meddling' in other government's affairs
- Ancient Egypt's giants - a lost legacy of the Pharaohs (Part 1)
- Jezebel: The biblical slandering of a queen of Israel
- 'Elaborate underworld' of Mayan pyramids to be investigated by archaeologists
- British author thinks she's cracked the Black Dahlia case
- Evidence suggest a collision and several close encounters with comets in the last 2000 years
- New study says the number zero is 500 years older
- Hunters discover Viking sword in mountains in Norway
- Bodies of over 400 children discovered in hidden mass grave at Scottish Catholic orphanage
- Decoded: The mysterious Voynich manuscript has finally been explained
- A student found an ancient village on Canada's west coast that's 10,000 years older than the Pyramids
- 2,000-yr-old skeleton of toddler with elongated skull found in Crimea
- New study suggests Vindija Cave Neanderthals much older than thought
- The Real Smoking Gun on September 11th 2001: WTC Building 7
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Mossad and Moving Companies: Masterminds of Global Terrorism
- SOTT Focus: The Original Pentagon Strike Flash Video: What Hit the Pentagon on 9/11?
- Never forget: The U.S. government has a long and known history of using false flags to achieve its imperial ambitions
- All-in-one vaccine: New method claims to combine every childhood vaccine into one shot
- Research finds the bilingual brain calculates differently depending on the language used
- Starve cancer of energy with natural molecule, study advises
- Mysterious 'earthquake lights' explained after Mexico's huge quake?
- Creating radio-induced auroras with HAARP
- Face-reading AI will be able to detect your politics and IQ
- The 'electric cars aren't green' myth debunked (sort of)
- Restrain your baby and let the robo-crib rock them to sleep?
- Toxoplasma parasite effects severely underestimated
- China's mysterious 'physics-defying' EmDrive could allow journey to Mars in weeks
- Scientists find evidence linking Antarctic volcanic eruptions to ancient climate change in the Southern Hemisphere
- Facial recognition algorithm that identifies sexual orientation has LGBT community in uproar over potential uses
- AI algorithms are getting schooled on fairness
- A new look at archaic DNA tells a different story of human evolution
- Extinct 'hell ant' with metal horns & trap jaw found inside amber (PHOTOS)
- The hidden abilities of plants: They form memories
- International Space Station forced to seek shelter during massive solar flare
- Berkeley researchers find that people have 27 distinct emotional states - not 6 as previously thought
- Scientists now think a deep reservoir of water exists beneath the moon's surface that could help support a colony
- Avacha Bay, Eastern Kamchatka region hit by 5.6-magnitude earthquake
- Snowfall in high mountains of Colorado; Trail Ridge Road closed due to snow and ice
- Tornado hits town in midwest Netherlands: Dozens of homes damaged
- Big snowfalls extend the snow season at ski resorts in Australia
- Is smog breeding storms? Researchers in China explore rise in lightning deaths
- First cold front of season delivers snow to mountains in Utah
- Early snowstorm strikes high areas of Wyoming
- Swallow-tailed gull from the Galapagos Islands turns up 4,000 miles away at Richmond Beach, Seattle
- Reporter killed by crocodile in Sri Lanka
- Powerful one minute microburst swamps, sinks powerboats, jet skis at Lake Powell, Arizona
- Rare bluefin tuna found dead on coast of Red Bay, Newfoundland
- Another North Atlantic right whale discovered dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence; total to date now 11
- Another dead marine mammal found on Grand Isle, Louisiana
- U.S. wildfire costs exceed record $2 billion and blazes continue to rage
- Ocean cycles, not humans, are responsible for climate change
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Mysterious illness affecting wildlife forcing police to shoot, kill animals; neighbors worried for their pets
- The trouble with tinnitus, the sound that comes from nowhere
- Novel tinnitus therapy helps patients deal with phantom noise
- What the hay? Cows used to develop HIV vaccine
- Health catastrophe: Hurricanes and floods are the harbingers of mold growth
- The company you keep determines how well you sleep
- Sitting too long is hazardous to your health
- Antidepressant exposure in utero increases risk of psychiatric disorders in children
- How many prescriptions do doctors write every year?
- Vaccination, social violence, and criminality: The medical cartel's assault on the human brain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: What's the deal with AIDS?
- Think before you ink - Tattoo ink may color your lymph nodes
- Stand up for your health!
- Bogus study warns diabetics against red meat and poultry
- New study linking miscarriages to vaccines goes mainstream
- Producer of Vaxxed film banned from Australia - and how the Australian press is lying about it
- Big Ag nightmare: The many ways that factory farming contaminates our land and water
- Forgotten knowledge: Ancient cultures were fully aware of ten different senses of the human body and used them accordingly
- Good news for grumps: The surprising benefits of negative moods
- The gentler symptoms of dying
- Sniffing themselves out: Researchers find novel way to test self awareness in dogs
- You're emotionally intelligent if you avoid these 13 behaviors
- Parents who show warmth and are less controlling bring up happier children
- Why being aware of your mortality can be beneficial to growth
- Hearing from the heart: The power of deep listening
- Why aren't we discussing the things we agree on?
- Happy music boosts creative thinking, say researchers
- Does music give you goosebumps? If so, your brain may be different
- Chill out! Your perfectionism may put you at higher risk of suicide
- You'll never be famous — And that's O.K.
- 5 signs that you're a self-learning autodidact
- Teaching people what to do is less effective than teaching them to visualize an outcome
- Mindful moments: Schools start offering yoga & meditation instead of detention
- Study: Same-sex parenting leads to poorer outcomes as children reach their 20's
- Some notes on why I left the SJW cult and how I'm finding myself
- Waking the Tiger: An interview with Peter Levine
- What you do in the first twenty minutes of your day can prime you for success
- Portugal: UFO witness spots large "spherical object" while on hike
- San Gabriel Valley resident films possible UFO
- Incidents at Skinwalker Ranch, cloaking technology and Project Chameleo
- John Keel's alien questionnaire
- Two dark shapes caught hovering in the blue sky over Cornwall village
- Bad year for sheep: Mysterious forces seem to have gotten the taste for mutton
- 'Forbidden Science': Interview with world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallée
- Pennsylvania police officer encounters strange creature with glowing head
- No taxation without predestination: Soldiers testify to large phantom battle seen in the skies of Utrecht, Netherlands in 1574
- Orange UFO comes within 100 feet of passenger plane over Glasgow, Scotland
- Beast of Wales' Bala Lake: New report on resident monster 'Teggie'
- Strange disappearances: The case of the vanishing Lieutenant Paul Whipkey
- Maria of Jesus Agreda, the bilocating 'Lady in Blue' is on her way to Sainthood
- Alien portals, or just clouds? Trio of circular shapes filmed near International Space Station
- Police helicopters circle orb-like UFO over Los Angeles
- Mackenzie Poltergeist: The dark secret of Edinburgh
- Can pets see what humans can't? Why cats & dogs may be more sensitive to the paranormal
- The clearest images yet of Area 51 emerge
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Just a movie or was there more to it?
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
Sinkhole swallows a van in Winter Springs, Florida, during Hurricane Irma, September 10, 2017
Quote of the Day
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
- Joseph Campbell
