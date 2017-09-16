© REUTERS/ Rodi Said
The US-led coalition has released a statement claiming that Russian forces struck US-backed forces north of Deir Ezzor city, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River on September 16.

According to the statement, US-led coalition troops were deployed alongside the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) when Russian strikes hit a target east of the Euphrates River injruing some SDF members. No coalition troops suffered injures as a result of the incident.
"At approximately 12:30 a.m. GMT Sept. 16, Russian forces struck a target east of the Euphrates River in Syria near Dayr Az Zawr, causing injuries to Coalition partner forces.

Russian munitions impacted a location known to the Russians to contain Syrian Democratic Forces and Coalition advisors. Several SDF fighters were wounded and received medical care as a result of the strike.

Multinational Coalition troops advising and assisting the SDF were present but not wounded as a result of the Russian strike. "Coalition officials are available and the de-confliction line with Russia is open 24 hours per day," said Coalition commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II. "We put our full efforts into preventing unnecessary escalation among forces that share ISIS as our common enemy," said Funk.

The Coalition and its partners remain committed to the defeat of ISIS and continued de-confliction with Russian officials. Coalition forces and partners always retain the right of self-defense," the statement reads.
Earlier on September 16, the SDF released a statement claiming that 6 SDF members were injured as a result of the airstrikes and arguing that "some parties are attempting to obstruct SDF progress" in the Deir Ezzor countryside.