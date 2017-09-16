© REUTERS/ Rodi Said
The US-led coalition has released a statement claiming that Russian forces struck US-backed forces north of Deir Ezzor city, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River on September 16.
According to the statement, US-led coalition troops were deployed alongside the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) when Russian strikes hit a target east of the Euphrates River injruing some SDF members.
No coalition troops suffered injures as a result of the incident.
"At approximately 12:30 a.m. GMT Sept. 16, Russian forces struck a target east of the Euphrates River in Syria near Dayr Az Zawr, causing injuries to Coalition partner forces.
Russian munitions impacted a location known to the Russians to contain Syrian Democratic Forces and Coalition advisors. Several SDF fighters were wounded and received medical care as a result of the strike.
Multinational Coalition troops advising and assisting the SDF were present but not wounded as a result of the Russian strike. "Coalition officials are available and the de-confliction line with Russia is open 24 hours per day," said Coalition commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II. "We put our full efforts into preventing unnecessary escalation among forces that share ISIS as our common enemy," said Funk.
The Coalition and its partners remain committed to the defeat of ISIS and continued de-confliction with Russian officials. Coalition forces and partners always retain the right of self-defense," the statement reads.
Earlier on September 16, the SDF released a statement claiming that 6 SDF members were injured as a result of the airstrikes
and arguing that "some parties are attempting to obstruct SDF progress" in the Deir Ezzor countryside.
Comment:
U.S. officials would like to pretend that the SDF are just your average freedom fighters saving Syria from evil terrorists. Not quite. They may have played a central role in clearing northern Syria of ISIS, but the fact still remains that they are a fighting force aligned with an invading army (i.e. the Americans). So it's no wonder Assad's adviser, Bouthaina Shaaban, said this in an interview
with a Lebanese media source today:
"Whether it's the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), or ISIS or any illegitimate foreign force in the country... we will fight and work against them so our land is freed completely from any aggressor" ... She added that the US-backed SDF captured areas from ISIS "without any fighting" in Deir Ezzor province. "But they will not get what they want," the Syrian official added, implying that the SDF drive against ISIS in Deir Ezzor province is just to capture oil-rich areas. The comments come as earlier a commander with the SDF, Ahmed Abu Khawla, had said that his fighting force would not "allow" the Syrian forces to get to the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, as reported by Fort Russ News.
The U.S./SDF want to keep the Syrians and Russians on the western banks of the Euphrates. Too bad it's not their call.
As for the strike
on the SDF:
"The Syrian Air Force is absolutely not responsible for the airstrike that hit the Kurdish forces located in the eastern bank of the Euphrates River," the military source told Muraselon.
"As part of our mutual and continuous cooperation, we - the Syrian military - are informed in advance with and sorties conducted by the Russian Air Force. Hereby, I can confirm that our friend the Russians haven't conducted any airstrike against the Kurds in east Deir Ezzor," the source added.
Either the SDF is play-acting, or the Russians are giving the Americans a taste of their own medicine.
