A mysterious object was seen floating over the San Gabriel Valley on the morning of August 28.In a video posted to YouTube by Julian Lopez, it appears to show a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter circling around the object for an inspection in West Covina."Well, my friends, there's a UFO over the San Gabriel Valley," Lopez said."A helicopter is circling it," he added. "It looks like a big eyeball."According to the Pasadena Star News, several witnesses reported seeing a large, white advertising balloon emblazoned with a corporate logo in the same time and vicinity of the object.Apparently, the logo is of a company called "Brass Knuckles," which sells marijuana extracts and vaporizing products.It was not clear Sunday night whether the advertising balloon was the same object that triggered Monday's UFO sighting reports.