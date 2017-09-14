Twisting weather in Australia sees record heat one day followed 18 hours later by snow in the same location. Snow pack for Australian alps at five year highs and more late Spring snow coming through the next week. Tasmania late season snows down to 100 meters, nearly on the beaches in spring, unheard of. Australian MSM claims warmest winter ever, but we all know how the BOM rigged temperature stations to stop registering temperatures cooler than -10.3C, so is this truly the warmest or were the records falsified?