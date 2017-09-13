Austria's Molltal Glacier has reported 20cm of fresh snowfall overnight and this morning has blue skies for perfect powder conditions for the last week of summer 2017.The Molltal (pictured top at 8.30am this morning) is one of seven glacier ski areas currently open in the Alps and Scandinavia,It's very good news after the long hot summer in the Alps when most of the old snow cover on Europe's glaciers was melted away and the Molltal was one of two centres that had to temporarily close in late August due to lack of snow.Three more glacier ski areas - the Stubai and Pitztal glaciers in Austria and Val Senales in Italy - are due to open for their 2017-18 ski seasons later this week. Solden opened last weekend.