Russia successfully fires Yars ICBM at test target 6,000 km away
RT
Tue, 12 Sep 2017 15:38 UTC
"The main purpose of the launch is to confirm the reliability of rockets of the same class. The warheads successfully reached their target - the Kura testing range in Kamchatka. All aims of the test were achieved," said a statement from Russia's Defense Ministry.
The RS-24 Yars, which is equipped with three to six warheads, is capable of hitting different targets up to 12,000km away. It was first tested a decade ago, and has been in use by Russia's strategic forces for the past seven years.
The solid-fuel rocket is an upgraded version of the Topol-M missile, and can be launched both from the ground and from a vehicle.
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
As a licensed Professional Engineer (currently licensed in DC, MD, VA, formerly in DE, FL, GA, OH, PA, SC, TN, WV) and member of AE911Truth, I am...
IF there is an ocean of water under the surface of the Moon, how did it get there? W Thornhill's analysis of cometary material included the...
Poor (filthy rich) guy...maybe he should retire? Or maybe congress should make brain cancer an automatic precondition for early retirement? I...
We're importing africans and indians by the tens of thousands. These people shit in the streets. They literally don't use toilets. Not this...
Resist arrest, get flattened. If you aren't smart enough to not resist arrest than you probably aren't fit to survive in the modern world. Such...