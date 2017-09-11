© spaceweather live.com
Sunspot region 2673 departs in style! The region is now behind the western limb but it still managed to produce it's fourth X-class solar flare: it erupted with an X8.28 (R3-strong) solar flare that peaked at 16:06 UTC.
This is the second strongest solar flare of solar cycle 24. Sunspot region 2673 was also responsible for the strongest solar flare of this solar cycle: X9.3 on 6 September! What an amazing sunspot region! You shall be missed!

With the X8.2 solar flare, a huge and very fast Coronal Mass Ejection was launched into space, it was seen by the STEREO A coronograph instrument.